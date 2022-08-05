Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

AFI To Celebrate August 7 As National Javelin Day To Honour Neeraj's Olympic Gold

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day across the country to commemorate one of the greatest moments in the country's sporting history, Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold medal.  

undefined
Neeraj Chopra poses with his javelin silver medal at World Athletics Championships 2022. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 11:15 pm

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day across the country to commemorate one of the greatest moments in the country's sporting history, Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold medal.  

It was on August 7 last year that Neeraj produced the 87.58m effort in Tokyo to secure India's first track and field medal in the Olympic Games.

The decision to celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day was made by AFI upon Neeraj's return from Tokyo. 

He has now added a World Championships silver medal to his kitty last month. 

"Apart from celebrating Neeraj's feat, AFI will also promote the sport at the grassroots level through this initiative," AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla said in a statement. 

The 24-year-old Neeraj said he felt honored that AFI has taken this initiative. 

"I request young athletes from all over India to take up the sport of javelin throw so we can have more champions in the future," he said. 

Related stories

Neeraj Chopra Ruled Out Of Commonwealth Games 2022 In Birmingham Due To Injury

Punjab Chief Minister Mann Congratulates Neeraj Chopra For Winning Silver At World Championships

In Oregon, Home Of Nike, Neeraj Chopra Makes Statement

As many as 32 states and Union Territories units affiliated with AFI will organize javelin competitions on August 7.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National The Athletics Federation Of India (AFI) National Javelin Day Greatest Moments In The Country's Sporting History Neeraj Chopra's Olympic Gold Medal World Championship 32 States And Union Territories Units Sport Of Javelin Throw The 24-year-old Neeraj
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey