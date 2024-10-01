Adventure In Uttarakhand

White water rafting is a premier attraction in Uttarakhand, drawing adventurers from around the globe. The Ganga river in Rishikesh, renowned for its frothy rapids, provides a dynamic experience with varying levels of difficulty, from gentle Grade I to heart-pounding Grade V. Whether you're new to rafting or an experienced paddler, the Ganga’s rapids offer a thrilling challenge and a chance to connect deeply with the river’s ancient flow. Complementing Rishikesh are the Tons River near Dehradun and the Kali River in Pithoragarh, which also boast of exhilarating white-water experiences. The optimal season for rafting extends from September to June.