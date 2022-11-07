Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

AAP Leader Gopal Rai Says His Party Will Raise Garbage Mismanagement Ahead Of MCD Polls

AAP leader Gopal Rai said the BJP has to answer why garbage mountains and landfill sites across Delhi haven't been cleared yet.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
AAP leader Gopal Rai.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 8:00 pm

AAP leader Gopal Rai on Monday said his party will raise the issue of garbage mismanagement in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, asserting that the BJP has to answer why the trash mountains across the capital haven't been cleared yet. 

The BJP has been in power in the MCD -- trifurcated in 2012 and then unified this year -- for three straight terms. The high-stakes civic polls on December 4 is largely being seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress. 

Rai said the AAP will hold public meetings from November 8-20 and raise the issue of garbage. 

"In the MCD polls, the AAP will be focusing on the issue of garbage in Delhi. We will hold multiple public meetings at every booth and raise the issue. 

"We have prepared 600 spokespersons who are being trained to raise the issue. None of them are contesting the elections," Rai said as he launched the 'Kude ka jansamvad' campaign here. 

The spokespersons will hold discussions on the issue with the public and take their feedbacks, he said. 

"The BJP is an aimless party and they purposely fixed this impromptu election with an aim to win the polls. The BJP has to answer why garbage mountains and landfill sites across Delhi haven't been cleared yet," he said.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said public meetings will be held in every booth in Delhi and a few questions will be asked to the public about the issue of garbage.

Related stories

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Terms Delhi MCD Elections Crucial For Entire Country

Political Parties Gear Up For Delhi MCD Polls

Manish Sisodia Demands CBI Probe Into Alleged Rs 6000 Crore In Delhi MCD

"We will ask people if there is garbage mismanagement in their society and if they spot garbage at other places as well. We will also talk about the three garbage mountains that the BJP has created in Delhi," Pathak said.

He further said the BJP has "failed" to keep Delhi clean, despite getting three chances at the MCD.

"In MCD, the BJP got three chances which means they couldn't resolve the garbage issue in 15 years," he said. 
 

Tags

National India Delhi Delhi MCD Polls AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP Landfill Site Gopal Rai Garbage Mismanagement Congress
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live