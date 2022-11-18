Friday, Nov 18, 2022
AAP Launches 'Garbage Campaign' Vehicles To Highlight BJP's 'Garbage Mismanagement' In Delhi

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai PTI

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 2:50 pm

AAP Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai and the party's MCD election in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Friday flagged off 'garbage campaign' vehicles to highlight the BJP's "garbage mismanagement" ahead of elections to the civic body.

Launching the campaign, Rai alleged that the BJP had "littered entire Delhi" in the last 15 years. 

The BJP has been in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year -- for three straight terms. 

The campaign vehicles showcase artificial garbage mountains with a banner that reads "Vote for BJP if you want garbage. Vote for Kejriwal if you want cleanliness".

"In the last 15 years, the BJP has littered the entire national capital. Through this campaign vehicle, we will tell Delhiites that if they want garbage in the city, they should vote for the BJP; if they want cleanliness, they should vote for Kejriwal," Rai said.

He further alleged that the BJP's only "achievement" while running the civic body was creating three landfill sites in Delhi. The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 while the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

(With PTI Inputs)

