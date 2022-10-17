AAP Insulting Freedom Fighters By Comparing Its Ministers To Them: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

As Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was questioned by the CBI in the liquor policy case, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party, saying it was "insulting" Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters by comparing ministers of Kejriwal government who are facing corruption charges to them.

"Today they are taking out a procession, tomorrow people will teach them a lesson," Tiwari said in a dig at Sisodia, who reached the CBI office with a large number of supporters.

"People of Delhi are laughing at them. However, the unfortunate thing is that they are soiling the names of Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters by comparing them to a minister who is in jail and Sisodia who is an accused in liquor scam," Tiwari said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says they are like Bhagat Singh. This is not only an insult to Shahid-e-Azam Bhagat Singh but also to all those freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the country, he said.

He said that Kejriwal and his ministers forgot to attend the Gandhi Jayanti programme on October 2 at Rajghat but when CBI summoned Sisodia for questioning in corruption in excise policy, he "ran" to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

The North-east Delhi MP said that AAP leaders have been indulging in "drama" to deflect questions asked to them regarding the alleged liquor scam. "They have not answered even one pointed question about the corruption in the excise policy. There have been documentary evidence and sting videos exposing the corruption, but they have always diverted the issue," he claimed.

Tiwari rejected suggestions that the timing of the CBI summons was linked to the Gujarat election campaign. "It's a democracy and nobody can stop anyone from campaigning. But why are they running away from a probe?

"Kejriwal seems to have some knowledge of astrology and he is even claiming that Sisodia will be arrested by the CBI," he said. AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, have claimed that the case registered against Sisodia was fake and he was called for questioning to stop him from campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat.

Sisodia has also rejected allegations against him and asserted that the campaigning by AAP would not stop even if he was arrested. The AAP leader said he was a follower of Bhagat Singh and was not scared of going to jail for the country.

