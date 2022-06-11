A Fight To Save Goa's Greatest Assets From The Clutches Of Mining

The most stunning declaration of what the idea of Goa stands for came from an unusual source: the Bombay High Court, sitting at Panaji, through a judgment of the learned Justice Gautam Patel on the 11th of October 2017.

Faced with the obvious fact that most environmental litigation before the National Green Tribunal originated from Goa – in defence of Goa’s natural beauty and the environment – Justice Patel wrote in eloquent language that still keeps resounding in people’s ears:

“This is an extraordinary state. In more ways than one, a place where, perhaps more than anywhere else, sky, sea and earth meet. From horizon to horizon, it is a land of abundant richness. It is a land of confluences, where diverse strands meet and co-exist; and, in a time of apparently incessant strife and discord, it is still a mostly liberal land. It is a kind and gentle land, of a kind and gentle people. And it is also a land that, given its small size and small population, has had a wholly disproportionate influence on our art, culture, language, music, literature, architecture, history, design and more (even food, for many of what we consider our staples first came from here). Its greatest asset is one: its environment and its ecology – its rivers and riverbanks, its beaches, its lakes and clear streams, its dense forests, its low hills and fertile fields, its boulders and even trees shrouded with moss and vines and lichen in the rains, its ridiculously brilliant sunsets. One needs only to turn off an arterial road to either east or west to see all this first-hand, and all of it within but a few minutes…This is something none can deny: this is a land truly worth fighting for.”

Every year, the stunning green wonder of this smallest of India’s states comprising a population of 15 lakh attracts more than 75-80 lakh visitors who come mostly to gawk. However, Goa did not come into existence just like that. It is nothing less than a great work of art, created over centuries. Every great painting is claimed by an artist, Goa no less. If one turned to the artist, one found no PhD or scientist, but amazing communities of individuals who not only understood their environment, but worked within the limits it imposed, to generate an economy with in-built intergenerational equity concerns.

A cargo ship on the sea water. Shutterstock

When I was very young, just about ten years old, schooling in Mumbai, one evening I was carrying a tiffin for an uncle working at the VT station. A stranger accosted me, claimed to know me, and then enticed me into a dark corner behind a building staircase on some pretext, where he unzipped his trousers and thrust his penis into my small hands. I mumbled in protest, somehow disentangled myself from him and ran.

Every time I think of what is being done to Goa right now, where lewd and inappropriate proposals are being thrust unsolicited onto an unwilling population with its long safeguarded natural assets, I can only think back to that childhood molestation. Only in the case of Goa, she has no chance of running away. She is being forced to submit because the state feels that rape is in her best interest. The Mona Lisa at The Louvre is covered in protective glass to prevent attacks from psychos. In Goa, real estate developers, miners and a whole gaggle of bulls are granted permits to gash, excavate, destroy and debrify chunks of nature people (including judges like Justice Patel) come here to see, enjoy and celebrate.

For the past, nearly 50 years since I married and made Goa my home, protests after protests have erupted against the rank takeover of the natural resources of this tiny state. Goa is the only state that got rid of 18 SEZs in a single day – due to a popular protest that drowned itself in green. For example, Goa had its statutory Regional Plan (for land use) de-notified due to public protests. Public protests have seriously damaged 3 infrastructure proposals through the Mollem National Park, with the Supreme Court of India agreeing. Goa is the last coastal state to submit its coastal zone management plans: coastal communities have swamped the public hearings and forced the authorities to consider their inputs. People have fought the worthless and unnecessary Mopa airport. They have refused to hand over ancestral lands for an IIT. Pollution battles against Zuari Agro Chemicals, Du Pont and Vedanta are known the world over. People are still battling the nationalization of Goa’s rivers and double-tracking of the South West railway to carry coal through their heritage villages. This is a land worth fighting for. Fortunate for us that there are people still willing to put up that fight. The Mollem campaign, in fact, was run by the next generation.

Nothing illustrates the officially patronized assault on Goa better than its encounter with the mining. The first mining lease for the extraction of iron ore (by manual means) was handed out by the erstwhile Portuguese colonial regime in 1929. The Portuguese, knowing their days were numbered, thereafter handed out a total of 791 manifests called “concessions” – each from 20 to 100 hectares – across the middle belt of the state to anyone who showed proof that he had discovered some mineral. Those who obtained these concessions claimed they were given to them “in perpetuity.”

Already by the mid-1970s, the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) was reporting a total of 60,000 tonnes of mining sediment entering Goa’s rivers from unregulated mining activity, drowning the life out of clams and oysters as the silt formed a blanket across the estuaries. No one listened. The NIO discontinued its study. People living along the rivers complained that the barges carrying ore to the ships destroyed the riverine embankments, destabilizing the low-lying khazan lands, another unique agricultural system proposed for living heritage status with the UN. No one listened. The mining activity itself simply dried up wells and streams, rendering the settled village populations surrounding the mines without water. The mining silt also destroyed hundreds of hectares of paddy fields. Farmers protested. No one listened. The government of India readily granted permission for the mass felling of more forests for more ore extraction.

Was anyone benefitting from this, could some justification be produced for this large-scale wanton digging up of Goa’s lands at the cost of centuries-old practices that would keep life going on centuries down the line? If this were being done for Indian steel plants, yes, one might consider it. But why was Goa being taken down for the industrial development of China? No answers.





Mining activities in Goa. Getty Images

We have stable data for the economic side of mining activity over 8 years from 2004-2012, when the China boom ate into every economy of the world, especially Goa. Extraction rose from 12-15 million tons of iron ore to 45 million tonnes, with politicians and miners as a zero-liability partnership, enjoying windfall gains, while bureaucrats obeyed orders from the Chief Minister not to venture into mining areas.

Between those 8 years, Goa’s mining turnover touched Rs.87,000 crore. Of this, if expenses relating to extraction were debited, the total leftover was Rs.55,000 crore. Of that, miners walked away with Rs.37,000 crore. The state of Goa – trustee of the minerals on behalf of the people of the state – got a measly Rs.3287 crore (less than 5% of the entire transaction) as “royalty”.

As is well known, all that loot, plunder and destruction came to a halt and has remained halted because the Supreme Court waylaid all approvals, permits and environment clearances granted in such a legal sizzle that the phoenix has been unable to rise even today from the mining dust long settled. The Court agreed that mining for the past 5 years (2007 to 2012) was illegal as it was carried out without the benefit of leases that were valid. It confiscated all ores extracted (16.80 million tonnes worth Rs.2,000 crore) and handed it to the state. The rehabilitation of mined-out areas remains an unfinished agenda – neither the focus of government nor the worry of the miners. The money required is stashed away in Singapore banks or the Cayman Islands to look after the next 55 generations of illegal miners.

The Supreme Court not only slammed the industry but also attempted to ensure that such excesses would never recur. It imposed a “cap” on the production of ore, so that the environment could breathe, and the next generation would also have ore to extract and use for its needs. But it also inaugurated the country’s first Permanent Fund. . It directed that the Goa Iron Ore Permanent Fund (we call it the Goenchi Mati Permanent Fund), after setup, would henceforth be credited with 10% of the invoice value of all sales of iron ore in the state. Without even any active mining in place, simply from the confiscated assets alone, the Goa Iron Ore Permanent Fund today has more than Rs.500 crores, reserved for future generations. The idea is once the ore is exhausted, its value will continue to be available in the form of the Fund for generations to come. The recommendation of the Expert Committee – that such funds be created in all states where natural resources are being sold for exploitation – is yet to be considered by the apex court.

Natural resources belong to the people of the state. India’s National Mineral Policy 2019 acknowledges this without quibbling over words: “Natural resources, including minerals, are a shared inheritance where the state is the trustee on behalf of the people to ensure that future generations receive the benefit of inheritance.”

The GF has suggested the best possible manner of dealing with natural resources including ores, oil and water within the framework of the rights of coming generations to these resources is fairly straightforward: the value of the asset when sold through public auction should be deposited in a permanent fund, invested through agencies like the National Pension Fund, made inflation-compliant by using part of the earnings, while the rest of the earnings or interest be distributed annually as a basic income or citizen’s dividend to all citizens of the state. If that logic is accepted, all people who are deemed owners would benefit from mining and not just some few families and cronies close to politicians.

The Goa Foundation case lays the ground for a major overhaul in favour of citizen ownership of common resources including ores, beaches, forests, water bodies, rivers, and fishery resources. The older frameworks are colonial, unjust, and do not meet the ends of Article 39. Thus far, the Permanent Fund applies only to one mineral in Goa. The revolution of transferring the wealth into the pockets of everyone will eventually apply to all-natural resources. When that day comes – and it can come only if citizens everywhere begin to make the demand – most predator mining, and much pilferage of public resources would get eliminated, as transparency would become endemic to such transactions. Goa has shown the way. Only that the lesson was very expensive, as the lesions everywhere show.

