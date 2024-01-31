'A Balancing Act': Archaeologist K K Mohemmad On Supreme Court’s Dismissal Of ASI’s Claims

K.K. Mohemmad was actively occupied with media interviews at his apartment in Kozhikkode, where he resides during his retirement alongside his wife. Upon this reporter's arrival in his apartment, a television channel was wrapping up an interview. Mohemmad, displaying a hospitable demeanour, graciously offered tea and snacks to the visitors. He seemed to relish all the attention from the media spotlight, reflecting on an archaeological endeavour he had participated in 44 years prior, during his tenure as a student trainee in an excavation project led by B.B. Lal. The controversy surrounding the findings of the archaeological excavations conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India from 1969 to 1980 has placed K.K. Mohammad at the epicentre of the discourse.
Initially, Mohemmad asserted his role as a "team member" with B.B. Lal, emphasizing his singular status as the sole Muslim within the entire team. However, subsequent scrutiny by historians, including Professor Ali Nadeem Rezavi of Aligarh Muslim University, challenged Mohemmad's assertions. The evidence brought forth revealed that he had been a mere student trainee during that period, concurrently pursuing a Post Graduate Diploma in Archaeology.