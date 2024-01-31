'A Balancing Act': Archaeologist K K Mohemmad On Supreme Court’s Dismissal Of ASI’s Claims

The ASI report does not conclude that the remnants of the pre-existing structure were used for the purpose of constructing the mosque (apart, that is, from the construction of the mosque on the foundation of the erstwhile structure). The pillars that were used in the construction of the mosque were black Kasauti stone pillars. ASI has found no evidence to show that these Kasauti pillars are relatable to the underlying pillar bases found during the course of excavation in the structure below the mosque”.

While seeking response to this portion of the judgment from page No. 906, K.K. Mohemmad stated that the Supreme Court was engaged in a balancing act. He remarked, "I don't know the reason for the Supreme Court saying so; it must be a balancing act on the part of the Supreme Court because the Muslim community had possession of the site. Otherwise, there is no other permanent solution to this problem," said K.K. Mohemmad.

The Supreme Court judgment ratifies the contentions that there is no conclusive evidence to prove that the structure existed in 12th century was a temple but a structure ‘suggestive of a Hindu religious origin’. Secondly there is a gap of 400 years between the construction of Babri Masjid (built in 1528) and the existence of an erstwhile structure which provided little evidence to prove that the erstwhile structure was destroyed by human intervention.