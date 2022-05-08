800 kg Ganja Seized, Two Arrested in Hyderabad

Acting upon specific information, police teams intercepted a lorry at Shamshabad and seized the narcotic substance and the vehicle, totally valued at about Rs 2 crore. The five accused belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Odisha were running the illicit transportation of ganja from Odissa to Bulandshahar of Uttar Pradesh via Hyderabad to earn easy money, police said and added that the lorry driver and cleaner were arrested on Sunday. In contrast, three others, including the receiver and the supplier, were found absconding.



The ganja was procured from the local cultivators of Vishaka/Odissa. They purchased ganja at Rs 3,000 per kg and sold it to the needy customers at Rs 20,000 per kg, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra said.