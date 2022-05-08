Sunday, May 08, 2022
800 kg Ganja Seized, Two Arrested in Hyderabad

Two interstate drug peddlers were nabbed here on Sunday, and 800 kg of ganja was seized from them, police said.

Only three days back 1900 kg of dry ganja worth more than Rs one crore was seized Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 May 2022 4:50 pm

Acting upon specific information, police teams intercepted a lorry at Shamshabad and seized the narcotic substance and the vehicle, totally valued at about Rs 2 crore. The five accused belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Odisha were running the illicit transportation of ganja from Odissa to Bulandshahar of Uttar Pradesh via Hyderabad to earn easy money, police said and added that the lorry driver and cleaner were arrested on Sunday. In contrast, three others, including the receiver and the supplier, were found absconding.

The ganja was procured from the local cultivators of Vishaka/Odissa. They purchased ganja at Rs 3,000 per kg and sold it to the needy customers at Rs 20,000 per kg, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra said.

