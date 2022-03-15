Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
78 New Cases Push COVID-19 Tally Of Odisha To 12,86,772

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 9,115 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 4:47 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,86,772 on Tuesday as 78 more people, including 20 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 9,115 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

The state now has 822 active cases, while 12,76,782 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 107 in the last 24 hours, it said. Odisha has reported 68 cases and four fatalities on Monday.

It had last registered zero fatalities on March 8. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.17 per cent as 45,276 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it added.

With PTI Inputs

