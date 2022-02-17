Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
680 migratory birds of nine species spotted in Jharkhand's Patratu Dam

A total of 680 migratory birds of nine species, including rare and endangered ones, were spotted at Patratu Dam. The birds were counted in the Asian Water Bird Census.

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 11:14 am

A total of 680 migratory birds of nine species, including rare and endangered ones, were spotted at Patratu Dam, a popular tourist destination in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, an official said on Thursday.

The birds were counted in the Asian Water Bird Census, 2022, which concluded on February 12, he said.
 The census was part of International Water Bird Census and was conducted by the state Forest, Environment and Wildlife Department in collaboration with Wildlife Conservation Society. Common Foot, Red Headed Pochard, Brown Headed Hill, Bar Headed Goose and Little Cormorant were some of the species spotted at the reservoir, Ramgarh Divisional Forest Officer Ved Prakash Kamboj said. 

 

With PTI inputs

National Migratory Birds Different Species Endangered Species Tourist Destination Wildlife Department Ramgarh Jharkhand India
