60 Percent Children At Risk Of Digital Addiction: Survey

The survey, based on a sample size of 1,000 parents, is conducted by smart parent solution company Baatu Tech.

PTI
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
Children Addicted To Phone Says Research
A new survey has revealed that about 60 per cent of children between the age of 5-16 years exhibit behaviours indicative of potential digital addiction, underscoring the urgent need for effective strategies to mitigate these negative effects.

The survey aims to expose how heightened screen exposure poses various risks, including poor sleep quality, reduced physical activity, social withdrawal, and decreased academic performance.

"A staggering 60 per cent of children exhibit behaviours indicative of potential digital addiction, and an overwhelming 85 per cent of parents express difficulties in managing their children's online content consumption," read the survey.

The survey, emphasising on the concerning impact of excessive screen time, highlighted "70-80 per cent" of children are surpassing recommended limits daily.

It underscored gaming and social media as the two predominant platforms frequented by children, and raised concerns regarding potential exposure to inappropriate content and its associated implications.

"Only 10 per cent of parents currently utilise parental control features, implementing strategies to limit screen time can yield positive outcomes," it added.

