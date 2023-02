The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Hokkaido in northern Japan on Saturday night. The tremors shook coastal cities in Japan, however, no Tsunami warnings were issued said an Agence France-Presse (AFP) report.

While no damage or casualties have been reported yet by major Japanese media outlets, the quake was reported to have a depth of 42.9 kilometres (27 miles) as per USGS.