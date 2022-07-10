576 Covid Cases In Odisha

Odisha recorded 576 cases on Sunday, the highest in more than four months, taking the tally to 12,93,504, the health department said.

The test positivity rate rose to 3.46 percent as the cases were detected out of 16,641 samples. Sixty-nine children were among those afflicted with the disease, according to a bulletin.

Khurda, where the capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of 204 infections, followed by 118 in Cuttack.

The active cases climbed to 3,027, out of which 1,358 are in Khurda.

On Saturday, the state had logged 512 cases. On February 18, there were 671 infections.

As many as 344 more people recuperated from the virus, taking the recoveries to 12,81,298, the department said.

The toll remained at 9,126 as there were no more deaths. Fifty-three more Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it added.