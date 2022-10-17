353 Drug Smugglers, Suppliers Nabbed In Last 7 Days In Punjab: Police

The Punjab Police on Monday said 353 drug smugglers and suppliers have been arrested in a week as part of an ongoing anti-narcotics drive in the state. Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said 273 FIRs have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act during this time period.

He said the police seized 11.56 kg heroin, 13.51 kg opium, 900 gram ganja, eight quintals of poppy husk, and 88,014 tablets, capsules, injections, and vials of pharma opioids, besides Rs 20 lakh cash after carrying out cordon-and-search operations.

In a statement here, Gill said 11 proclaimed offenders in the drug cases have been arrested in the last seven days. Extensive anti-drug drives are being carried out by the Punjab Police to combat the menace of drugs, Gill said.

(With PTI inputs)