3-Day International Health, Sports, And Fitness Festival Underway In Delhi

The International Health, Sports, and Fitness Festival (IHFF), 2022, has begun in Delhi which will see the participation of 600 athletes from India and abroad as well as 150 fitness brands, industry experts and businesses.

The highlights of the three-day event at Pragati Maidan, which began on Friday, are the country's biggest bodybuilding championship -- the Sheru Classic -- and the All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation tournaments.

The Sheru Classic Pro Qualifiers will allow India's bodybuilders to earn pro-cards from the International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB) which can catapult them into international pro-leagues.

Steadfast Nutrition is a major force behind the three-day festival. Aman Puri, the founder of Steadfast Nutrition, said, "By sponsoring these tournaments we want to draw a clear roadmap for the success of Indian athletes at the global level and make winning a habit for them."

"Success in national and international contests can secure lucrative sponsorships from leading companies. Then only will we be able to fulfil our long-term aim of making India the sports capital of the world by 2050," he added.

(With PTI inputs)