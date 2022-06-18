Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

3-Day International Health, Sports, And Fitness Festival Underway In Delhi

The Sheru Classic Pro Qualifiers will allow India's bodybuilders to earn pro-cards from the International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB) which can catapult them into international pro-leagues.

3-Day International Health, Sports, And Fitness Festival Underway In Delhi
IHFF 2022, has begun in Delhi which will see the participation of 600 athletes from India Courtesy: PCB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 5:28 pm

The International Health, Sports, and Fitness Festival (IHFF), 2022, has begun in Delhi which will see the participation of 600 athletes from India and abroad as well as 150 fitness brands, industry experts and businesses.

The highlights of the three-day event at Pragati Maidan, which began on Friday, are the country's biggest bodybuilding championship -- the Sheru Classic -- and the All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation tournaments.

The Sheru Classic Pro Qualifiers will allow India's bodybuilders to earn pro-cards from the International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB) which can catapult them into international pro-leagues.

Related stories

Oneness Yoga Challenge 2022-Your Journey To Spiritual Fitness

Steadfast Nutrition is a major force behind the three-day festival. Aman Puri, the founder of Steadfast Nutrition, said, "By sponsoring these tournaments we want to draw a clear roadmap for the success of Indian athletes at the global level and make winning a habit for them."

"Success in national and international contests can secure lucrative sponsorships from leading companies. Then only will we be able to fulfil our long-term aim of making India the sports capital of the world by 2050," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National 3-Day International Health Sports Fitness Festival Bodybuilders Lucrative Sponsorships Underway Delhi International Federation Of Bodybuilding (IFBB) Sheru Classic Pro Qualifiers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Is There A Petrol, Diesel shortage in India? 

Is There A Petrol, Diesel shortage in India? 

India’s Goa, Goa’s Portugal: Bonds Of History As Strong As Before

India’s Goa, Goa’s Portugal: Bonds Of History As Strong As Before