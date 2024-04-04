National

3 Cops Injured, Vehicles Damaged In Stone Pelting In UP's Shahjahanpur

The incident happened Wednesday when police went to the village, under the Nigohi Police Station jurisdiction, responding to a land dispute complaint.

Stone pelting in Alhadpur village in UP, 3 Police injured
Three policemen were injured and their vehicles were damaged in a stone pelting in the Alhadpur village here, an officer said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said that a court had ruled in favour of the complainant in a land dispute case following which the person had placed some stones on the disputed land under the supervision of revenue personnel.

These stones were removed by the rival party and when the police reached the spot, they started pelting stones at them and injured three policemen and damaged their vehicles, the SP said.

A case has been registered against 14 people and 11, including eight women, have been arrested in the incident, he said.

