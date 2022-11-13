25-yr-Old Man Arrested For Raping College Student That Led To Her Death

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a second-year college student here following which she died, police said.

According to a police official, the victim was alone at home when the accused, a college student, reached there and allegedly raped her.

When her younger sister returned home, she found the victim unconscious and bleeding from her private parts. The police were informed and they took her to a district hospital where the doctors declared her dead, he added.

The post-mortem confirmed rape. Excessive bleeding owing to serious injury in her private parts caused her death, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Shankar said the victim's father had alleged that a 28-year-old neighbor and a 65-year-old woman were involved in the incident.

"However, based on data retrieved from the mobile phone of the deceased we have arrested Raj Gautam (25). He knew the victim and has confessed to the crime," the police officer said, adding investigations have not found involvement of the 28-year-old neighbor and 65-year-old woman.

According to the SP, "Gautam confessed that after knowing that the victim was alone, he went to her house and raped her which caused severe bleeding from her private parts. On seeing this Gautam fled the spot."

