2 Poachers Nabbed At Similipal

Two suspected poachers were arrested after they entered the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district to hunt wild animals, an official said on Friday.

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 9:50 pm

A patrolling team nabbed the duo as they illegally entered the core area at Jenabil range on Thursday. Bow and arrows were seized from them, STR deputy director Samrat Gowda said.

A separate case has been registered at the Jashipur police station against them for damaging the trap cameras to destroy evidence, the official said.

(Inputs from PTI)

