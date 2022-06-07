Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

2 Held In Jharkhand's Chatra With Arms, Ammunition

Those arrested have told the police that they were working for notorious gangster Laloo Khan, who was active in Bihar and Jharkhand

2 Held In Jharkhand's Chatra With Arms, Ammunition
JHARKHAND POLICE PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 10:42 am

Two persons were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the arrest was made near Morhar river in Pratappur police station area when they were allegedly delivering the arms to members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a senior officer said. Those arrested have told the police that they were working for notorious gangster Laloo Khan, who was active in Bihar and Jharkhand, he said. Several cases were pending against the duo in Pratappur and Dhobhi police stations, he added. 

Tags

National Jharkhand Chatra Gangster Laloo Khan Bihar Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee Jharkhand Police
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Need To Make Indian Banks, Currency Important Part Of International Trade, Supply Chain: PM Modi

Need To Make Indian Banks, Currency Important Part Of International Trade, Supply Chain: PM Modi