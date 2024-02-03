17-Year-Old Hangs Self In UP's Meerut

The body of a 17-year-old girl was found hanging in a room of her house here, police said on Saturday.

According to preliminary investigation, the girl allegedly died by suicide as she did not want to live with her mother, they added. The incident took place on Friday night when the minor allegedly hanged herself from a peg in the room using a 'dupatta', said Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan.

On being informed, the police and forensic team reached the spot and recovered the body, the officials said. They added that the teenager and her 8-year-old started living with her mother, who is a widow, in a rented accommodation here from January 8.

Further investigation revealed that the girl was allegedly raped in 2020 in Muzaffarnagar, following which a case was lodged. The police arrested the accused and sent him to jail, they added. The trial in this case is underway at a court in Muzaffarnagar.

According to the SSP, preliminary investigation into the case has revealed that the girl and her brother were living with her aunt in Shamli district for a long time. The girl and her brother shifted to their mother's place after she insisted them. The victim allegedly hanged herself on Friday night in the absence of her mother, he said.

The family members have refused to lodge any complaint, he added.