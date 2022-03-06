Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
The infections are the lowest since 123 cases on December 27. The state had logged 145 infections and seven deaths on Saturday.

129 Covid Cases, 3 Deaths In Odisha
COVID-19 testing (Representational image) PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 11:04 pm

Odisha recorded 129 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while three more persons succumbed to the disease, the Health Department said.


The daily positivity rate dropped to 0.26 per cent and 39 children were among the newly infected, it said, adding that 48,964 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated. The infections are the lowest since 123 cases on December 27. The state had logged 145 infections and seven deaths on Saturday.


The toll mounted to 9,101 with three fatalities in the Kandhamal district. These are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

There are 1,507 active COVID-19 cases, while Keonjhar district has no coronavirus patient at present.  The COVID-19 tally rose to 12,85,889, including 12,75,228 recoveries as 209 patients recovered in the previous day, it added. 

With PTI inputs.

These Five Sectors Have Been Hit In India By Ukraine-Russia War

WATCH | Indian Cricketers Shower Love On Pakistan Captain Maroof's Daughter

