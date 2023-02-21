Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

10-Day Taj Mahotsav Begins In Agra

Home National

10-Day Taj Mahotsav Begins In Agra

Around 300 artisans from various states and UTs such as Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh are participating in Taj Mahotsav whose theme this year is 'Vishwa Bandhutva'. 

Taj Mahotsav begins in Agra
Taj Mahotsav begins in Agra

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 8:41 am

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education minister Yogendra Upadhyay inaugurated the Taj Mahotsav here on Monday and said the event is an amalgamation of art, culture, cuisines. He said the 10-day event has not only become an attraction for locals but also  tourists coming from other nations. 

Around 300 artisans from various states and UTs such as Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh are participating in the event whose theme this year is 'Vishwa Bandhutva'. "It (Mahotsav) is an amalgamation of art, culture, cuisines and has become an attraction for not only residents of Agra, but for foreign tourists as well. 

"Best wishes to the Agra administration, UP Tourism and other departments for organizing such an event," the minister said. District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said various cultural programmes would be organised within the premises of the Shilpgram and other parts of Agra in the nect 10 days. 

Related stories

Shah Jahan's Death Anniversary: Free Entry At Taj Mahal For 3 Days From Feb 17

On Seeing Taj Mahal, Musharraf's First Question Was 'who Designed It': Retired ASI Official

Taj Mahal, Agra Fort To Be Closed For Some Hours On Feb 12

A visitor Sumit Mudgal said, "It is a one stop point, where visitors can buy products, enjoy cultural programmes and taste local cuisines. It also provides opportunities to local artists and artisans." 

Tags

National Taj Mahotsav Begins In Agra Vishwa Bandhutva Theme Artisans Tourists Art Culture Cuisines
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria