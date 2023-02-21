Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

'Will Work For Equality Of All Communities In Nagaland': Ramdas Athawale Launches Poll Campaign Of His Party

Home National

'Will Work For Equality Of All Communities In Nagaland': Ramdas Athawale Launches Poll Campaign Of His Party

Athawale said his party, the Republican Party of India (RPI(A)) is an ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, and the party candidates after winning elections in Nagaland would work with the BJP-NDPP in the state as well.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 11:00 am

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said his party the Republican Party of India (Athawale) would work for the social and economic equality of all communities in Nagaland.

Launching the election campaign for the Republican Party of India (Athawale) at the newly created district – Tseminyu in Nagaland, Athawale, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said his party stands firm for the welfare of the downtrodden and minority community and also the farming community.

"We have set up eight candidates for the February 27 Nagaland Assembly elections with the object of bringing more development to the state as envisioned by the founder of the Party Babasaheb Ambedkar, writer of Indian Constitution," he said.

Related stories

Nagaland Elections: Will Nagaland Get Its First Woman MLA This Time?

In Nagaland, Elections Or Not, Life Goes On

Nagaland: Where Past And Present Melt Into Magic Realism

Athawale said the RPI(A) is an ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, and the party candidates after winning elections in Nagaland would work with the BJP-NDPP in the state as well.

He said the RPI(A) candidate for Tseminyu assembly constituency, Loguseng Semp would be the architect of the constituency for development and progress.

"Once elected with a heavy majority, I will talk with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Minister Amit Shah for him to become a state cabinet minister," he said.

The RPI(A) chief was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his government has taken many good decisions including distribution of gas cylinders and building houses for the downtrodden in the rural areas.

Athawale asserted that Modi will continue to be the Prime Minister after the 2024 elections as the entire nation supports the BJP and RPI(A), including the Northeast and Nagaland.

The sugarcane symbol of RPI(A) is very important as it is for the welfare of the farmers, he said.

"Support RPI as we are working for all and also supporting reservation for general category and also the welfare Christian community," said Athawale wooing the electorate of the Christian majority state.

RPI(A) Nagaland president Mughato Ayemi asserted that RPI(A) is a Mumbai-based secular party and works for the upliftment of minority communities.

Athawale was accompanied by RPI(A) northeast observer Vinod Nikalje during the campaign.

RPI(A) is contesting elections in Nagaland for the first time and has fielded candidates in eight seats - Ghaspani-II, Aboi, Tamlu, Noksen, Longkhim-Chare, Tuensang Sadar-II, Pungro-Kiphire and Tseminyu.

Tags

National Northeast India Elections Nagaland Nagaland Elections 2023 Ramdas Athawale Republican Party Of India (Athawale)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria