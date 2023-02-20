"We Appreciate Your Valuable Help": Turkey Ambassador's Thank You Note To India After Earthquake

"We truly appreciate all of you for your valuable help," said Firat Sunel, Turkey's Ambassador to India while acknowledging the country's contribution to the rescue efforts following the massive 7.8 earthquake that hit Turkey earlier. India had launched 'Operation Dost' through which it sent search and rescue teams, field hospital, materials, medicines and equipments to Turkey and Syria.

The Ambassador shared a video on Twitter which showed several bags of rescue materials that India had sent under the operation. "Like the Government of India, the big-hearted Indian people have also joined hands to help those in need in the earthquake region," he said.

The minister had thanked the country earlier as well saying that, "Each tent, each blanket or sleeping bag are of vital importance for the hundreds of thousands of earthquake survivors."

He also shared videos that showed over 5,000 school children expressing their solidarity with the people of Turkey by making a 65 metre long banner with their messages and drawings. He called them "children with golden hearts".

Last week, a video went viral of 13-year-old girl who was rescued in the earthquake-hit Turkey and recovering at an India-run hospital. She was photographed smiling with an Indian Army officer. Social media users highlighted the spirit of the girl and grit of Indian personnel deployed in Turkey for relief and rescue operations. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team comprising 47 members including dog squad members Rambo and Honey returned to India after conducting rescue operations for 10 days.

Meanwhile, Turkey has ceased rescue operations in all provinces affected by the recent massive earthquake, except for the two provinces that were hit the hardest. The president of Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency, Yunus Sezer, said the number of earthquake deaths in the country has grown to 40,642, which takes the combined toll in Turkey and Syria to 44,330.