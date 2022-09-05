Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
'Objective Of Bharat Jodo Yatra Is To Safeguard Constitution'

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to be led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to be held in Telangana for 15 days starting from October 24, its coordinator in the state Balram Naik said on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi addressing media
Rahul Gandhi addressing media Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 10:10 pm

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to be led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to be held in Telangana for 15 days starting from October 24, its coordinator in the state Balram Naik said on Monday.

Gandhi is likely to address about five public meetings during the march in the state, Naik told reporters here, flanked by AICC leader Pawan Khera.

The details of the ‘padayatra’ in Telangana were being finalized, he said.

Khera said the objective of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is to safeguard the Constitution, which is 'under threat.'

“There is a question mark on the rights of tribals, Dalits, minorities, everyone. Our Constitution is under threat. The objective of this ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is to safeguard our Constitution, the rights of Dalits, tribals, minorities, women, all the marginalized sections of the society,” he said.

The ‘yatra’ would commence on September 7 from Kanyakumari. It is a 3,500 km-long 'yatra' which would go on for 150 days, he said. 

(Inputs from PTI)

