Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

 Myanmarese Refugee Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 8.75 Lakh In Mizoram

The Excise and Narcotics Department on Thursday retrieved 290 gm of heroin in Sapianmaksak area near Champhai town from Valiana, a resident of Tahan in Myanmar

 Myanmarese Refugee Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 8.75 Lakh In Mizoram
Representational Image Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 9:09 am

 A 41-year-old man from Myanmar, who had taken refuge in Mizoram, has been arrested in an area close to the India-Myanmar border and heroin worth Rs 8.75 lakh seized from his possession, an official statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise and Narcotics Department on Thursday seized 290 gm of heroin in Sapianmaksak area near Champhai town from Valiana, a resident of Tahan in Myanmar, who had taken refuge in Mizoram following the military coup in the neighbouring country last year.

The accused has been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, it added. 

Tags

National Myanmarese Refugee Mizoram Heroin
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Hijab Row: Parents Of Six Protesting Muslim Girls Lodge Complaint Over Sharing Of Information

Hijab Row: Parents Of Six Protesting Muslim Girls Lodge Complaint Over Sharing Of Information

 Covid-19: India Logs 58,077 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 657 Fatalities

Hijab Controversy: Student Files Plea In Supreme Court Challenging Karnataka HC Order

Assembly Polls 2022: Promises Galore But Where Are The Jobs?

Lakhimpur Violence Bail: ‘Gross Miscarriage Of Justice’, Say Farmers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP