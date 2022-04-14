Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
‘Denied Entry Into Temple For Being Dalit’: Ex Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said he faced discrimination for being a Dalit.

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 9:06 pm

Lamenting the 'inequality' that exists in the society even today, Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday claimed that he was not allowed to enter a temple, despite his PhD qualification and the position he has held, as he is a Dalit.

The former state Congress chief was speaking at the Ambedkar Jayanti event near here.

"I have done PhD, got my doctorate, and have been to foreign countries, but I was not allowed inside the temple. I have been a legislator, Minister, was number two (Deputy CM) in this state, but I was not allowed inside the temple...they stopped me (outside) and brought mangala- arati there itself," Parameshwara said.

He said, "mangala- arati is brought to me, but I'm not allowed to go near god and take mangala- arati, they bring it outside to prevent me from entering the temple...such a system exists even today in this society, what can I say...."

Parameshwara was Deputy Chief Minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy.  He was also the longest serving KPCC chief.

He has a PhD in plant physiology from Waite Agriculture Research Centre of the University of Adelaide.

Wondering whether equality exists in the society in a true sense, Parameshwara said ponder for a moment what would have happened, if there was no constitution, no reservation.

"...even a dog can go and drink water in a pond, but a Dalit cannot touch water in tank or a pond, such a system exists even today...there are many such cases..." he alleged.(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Karnataka Dalits Caste Discrimination G Parameshwara Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Congress G Parameshwara PhD Plant Physiology University Of Adelaide
