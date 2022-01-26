Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

'Darkest Days': Goa Governor Makes Veiled Reference To Emergency In Republic Day Speech

In our history, all these principles (like liberty and equality of people) are truly followed by us. Of course, 1975 to 1977 were the darkest days in our democracy, Goa's Governor PS Sreedharan said in his Republic Day speech.

'Darkest Days': Goa Governor Makes Veiled Reference To Emergency In Republic Day Speech
Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai made a veiled reference to emergency in his Republic Day speech - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 12:41 pm

In a veiled reference to the Emergency in his Republic Day speech, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Wednesday said that the period between 1975-77 was the “darkest days" in our democracy.

Pillai was addressing the state after inspecting the ceremonial parade at the Campal Ground in Panaji on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day. 

Related stories

Republic Day Parade: Indian Army Showcases Tanks That Played Major Role In 1971 War

Ten Indian Movies To Revisit India's Greatness On This Republic Day

Delhi Under Thick Security Blanket In View Of Republic Day celebrations

“What is the Welfare State? (it means) the welfare of all the citizens and the people of this country. Whether we have achieved this goal is a question to be answered,” the governor said.

Pillai said that India is at the top position amongst the democratic countries.

“We will try and further strengthen our democratic system. Political democracy cannot last unless there is social democracy,” he said.

The governor further said that social democracy implies the way of life that recognises the liberty and equality of people. 

“In our history, all these principles are truly followed by us. Of course, 1975 to 1977 were the darkest days in our democracy,” he commented. 

The Emergency was a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had a state of emergency declared across the country.

Pillai said that though several changes were made in the Constitution over years its integrity is still preserved.
The governor said that the Constitution represents the idea of India as a grand continuity tracing its roots to the spirituality and traditions that date back to several millennia and binding it with the idea of a modern nation.

“The preamble of the Constitution begins with the resolve of 'We The People'. People are supreme in the country and everyone is subordinate to them,” he added.

The governor said that India's sovereignty is facing challenges from outside and also certain internal ones, but we are one of the best forces in the world and can overcome these challenges. 

Tags

National Emergency Republic Day Republic Day 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

R-Day Celebration Concludes With IAF's Stunning Flypast With 75 Aircrafts

R-Day Celebration Concludes With IAF's Stunning Flypast With 75 Aircrafts

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

R-Day Parade: Crowd Curtailed To 5,000 Only, Covid-19 Protocols Followed

SC Quashes HC Verdict Asking Punjab To Provide 3 % Sports Quota In Med, Dental Colleges

Patnaik Congratulates Padma Awardees From Odisha, COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Camel mounted BSF contingent march past the Rajpath, during the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer