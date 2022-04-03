Sunday, Apr 03, 2022
SA Vs BAN, Live Cricket Score, First Test, Day 4: South Africa Aim To Consolidate Lead

With two full days remaining in the first Test in Durban, South Africa are in a dominant position but Bangladesh can still make a turnaound. Follow here Day 4 live cricket score of SA vs BAN.

South Africa look to build on first innings lead on Day 4. Follow SA vs BAN live cricket score. 

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 1:06 pm

Onus will be on South African batsmen to consolidate their lead in the first Test against Bangladesh at Durban. SA start Day 4 on Sunday with a handy lead of 75 runs but they need to put up a challenging score on the board and then expect to defend it against a strong Bangladesh team. SA have enough batting depth with Temba Bavuma in good form. Bangladesh will look for early breakthroughs and they have the bowling attack to rattle the South Africans. It's all set for an entertaining day's play. A resurgent Bangladesh won a historic ODI series earlier on this tour. Follow here live cricket score of SA vs BAN

  • 03 Apr 2022 / 1:06 PM

    Update

    There were brief instances of rain last night which eased around midnight. The weather is dry now but the skies are cloudy. The game looks to start on time. Meanwhile, 15 minutes have been added to each session after 17 overs were lost on Day 3. 

  • 03 Apr 2022 / 12:56 PM

    WTC Points On Offer

    South Africa have 196 overs left to gain a positive result from this Test match and add an invaluable 12 World Test Championship points to their kitty.

  • 03 Apr 2022 / 12:06 PM

    SA Pray For Good Weather

    South Africa will pray for good weather on Sunday and Monday. The home team is clearly in a dominant position and a lot will depend on how South Africa openers Dean Elgar (3 not out) and Sarel Erwee (3 not out) take control of the first session today. Ninety-eight overs are scheduled for Day 4 and if the weather stays fine, a result is a big possibility.

  • 03 Apr 2022 / 12:06 PM

    Joy, The Bangla Tiger

    South Africa could have been in a stronger position in the Kingsmead Test but for a young Bangladeshi named  Mahmudul Hasan Joy, whose first Test century could not have been better timed. The 21-year-old Mahmudul Hasan Joy, playing only his third Test, was the last man out after scoring 137. Joy was pivotal to Bangladesh’s score, sharing an 82-run stand with Litton Das (41) for the sixth wicket and then a partnership of 51 with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (29) for the eighth wicket.

