SA Vs BAN, Live Cricket Score, First Test, Day 4: South Africa Aim To Consolidate Lead

With two full days remaining in the first Test in Durban, South Africa are in a dominant position but Bangladesh can still make a turnaound. Follow here Day 4 live cricket score of SA vs BAN.
Preserving memories of a vintage Kashmir in photographs, one house at a time.
Using a ruthless marketing strategy and partisan visions of persecution, 'The Kashmir Files' seeks to rewrite history and distort reality.
In spaces constituted from violence and silence like Kashmir, translation can emerge as a handy tool to create narrative communities within the world at large..
Once again, Kashmir is the altar on which India is trying to refashion its national identity, this time with a distinctive majoritarian flavour
All graves are stories and all stories have a context, a site and a landscape.
Onus will be on South African batsmen to consolidate their lead in the first Test against Bangladesh at Durban. SA start Day 4 on Sunday with a handy lead of 75 runs but they need to put up a challenging score on the board and then expect to defend it against a strong Bangladesh team. SA have enough batting depth with Temba Bavuma in good form. Bangladesh will look for early breakthroughs and they have the bowling attack to rattle the South Africans. It's all set for an entertaining day's play. A resurgent Bangladesh won a historic ODI series earlier on this tour. Follow here live cricket score of SA vs BAN
There were brief instances of rain last night which eased around midnight. The weather is dry now but the skies are cloudy. The game looks to start on time. Meanwhile, 15 minutes have been added to each session after 17 overs were lost on Day 3.
South Africa have 196 overs left to gain a positive result from this Test match and add an invaluable 12 World Test Championship points to their kitty.
South Africa will pray for good weather on Sunday and Monday. The home team is clearly in a dominant position and a lot will depend on how South Africa openers Dean Elgar (3 not out) and Sarel Erwee (3 not out) take control of the first session today. Ninety-eight overs are scheduled for Day 4 and if the weather stays fine, a result is a big possibility.
South Africa could have been in a stronger position in the Kingsmead Test but for a young Bangladeshi named Mahmudul Hasan Joy, whose first Test century could not have been better timed. The 21-year-old Mahmudul Hasan Joy, playing only his third Test, was the last man out after scoring 137. Joy was pivotal to Bangladesh’s score, sharing an 82-run stand with Litton Das (41) for the sixth wicket and then a partnership of 51 with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (29) for the eighth wicket.
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans