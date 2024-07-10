International

'Will Remain A Dangerous Combat Zone': Israeli Military Drops Leaflets Across Gaza Ordering Evacuation

Months ago, Israel issued similar orders for residents of northern Gaza, including Gaza City, to flee south it was actively operating in the conflict zone. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians still reside in the hard-hit north as many of them have nowhere to go. Most of Gaza's 2.3 million people are crammed into squalid tent camps in central and southern Gaza.