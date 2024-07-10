'Will Remain A Dangerous Combat Zone': Israeli Military Drops Leaflets Across Gaza Ordering Evacuation

Ordering evacuation in the conflict-hit Gaza city, the Israeli military on Wednesday dropped leaflets across the city saying “Gaza City will remain a dangerous combat zone" while calling on people to head south.
Months ago, Israel issued similar orders for residents of northern Gaza, including Gaza City, to flee south it was actively operating in the conflict zone.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians still reside in the hard-hit north as many of them have nowhere to go. Most of Gaza's 2.3 million people are crammed into squalid tent camps in central and southern Gaza.
Wednesday's evacuation order is likely a signal that Israel is expanding an incursion into the city, where it has been operating in recent days. It was the latest sign that Hamas is regrouping in areas that Israel previously said it had cleared of militants.
The evacuation order came amid US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators' endeavours to push through a long-elusive cease-fire deal.
Acording to Israel, it is pursuing Hamas fighters regrouping in various parts of Gaza nine months into the military's devastating campaign of airstrikes and ground offensives.
But the heavy strikes the length of the territory also could be aimed at hiking up pressure on Hamas in the cease-fire efforts.