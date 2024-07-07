‘We Saw Bodies Of Children’: 16 Killed In Israeli Attack On UN School | Latest Updates On Gaza War

At least 16 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a school in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health officials.

The school in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp was being used as a shelter for displaced families. Israel said it had targeted militants in the area, but Hamas denied their presence.

"We came here running to see the targeted area,” said Ayman al-Atouneh, an eyewitness, as quoted by Reuters. “We saw bodies of children, in pieces, this is a playground, there was a trampoline here, there were swing-sets, and vendors.”