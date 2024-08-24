International

Voicing Dissent: Bangladesh's Artist Community Speaks Up"

Not very long ago, people, especially the artistic community in Bangladesh, hesitated to discuss the politically volatile situation in the country in the public domain or on social media. However, after the recent events, a lot has changed

Bangladesh student protest 2024: Resist Oppression | Cartoonist: Mehrab Siddique Sabit

The significant aspect of the anti-discrimination student movement in Bangladesh was that people overcame their fear and started voicing their opinions freely and frankly. The first artworks came from cartoonists, both the established ones and the newcomers. Some were carried on social media platforms and some were even taken in the media. Numerous artists also shared cartoons anonymously. Over 300 cartoons were put together for an exhibition organised collectively by the Bangladesh Cartoonist Association from August 16-23. Here are some of the selected cartoons.

1/5
Bangladesh student protest 2024: Where The Head Is High
Bangladesh student protest 2024: Where The Head Is High | Cartoonist: Aaron
2/5
Bangladesh student protest 2024: Flood Of Blood
Bangladesh student protest 2024: Flood Of Blood | Cartoonist: Biplob Chakroborty
3/5
Bangladesh student protest 2024: July Massacre
Bangladesh student protest 2024: July Massacre | Cartoonist: Azrin Islam
4/5
Bangladesh student protest 2024: Fleeing
Bangladesh student protest 2024: Fleeing | Cartoonist: Mehedi Haque
5/5
Thrown Away By Talent
Thrown Away By 'Talent' | Cartoon: Rashad Imam Tanmoy
