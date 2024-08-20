Zara Removes ‘Sexually Suggestive’ Children's Shirt After Customers Find It ‘Disgusting’

Fast-fashion retailer Zara has issued an apology and removed a children's T-shirt from its stores after it was criticized for being sexually suggestive. The shirt, which featured a strawberry-themed design, has been at the center of a heated debate on social media.
The offensive T-shirt, priced at $14, had a white crew-neck shirt with the phrase "The Perfect Snack" emblazoned across the left breast and "The Strawberry: A small burst of sweet joy" on the right. The back of the shirt read, “Take a bite. A burst of sweet delight, making it the perfect summer snack,” accompanied by an image of a sliced strawberry.
Laura Wilson, a 32-year-old TikTok influencer and mother of two from London, brought the issue to the forefront with a viral video condemning the shirt. Wilson, who described herself as “disgusted,” said the T-shirt made her “feel physically sick” and was “completely unnecessary and inappropriate.” Her video has garnered over 39,000 views, with reactions split between support and criticism.
“I’m with you, it’s suggestive,” commented one viewer on the video, echoing Wilson’s concerns. Conversely, some critics accused Wilson of overreacting, arguing that the shirt’s design was innocuous and that her interpretation was overly influenced by modern slang.
Zara swiftly responded to the backlash and stated, “There was no intention for the use of the word ‘snack’ on this T-shirt to imply anything other than the traditional meaning of the word, as evidenced by the image of a strawberry on the garment,” the company said. “However, we now understand that some individuals have interpreted the term differently. Therefore, we have removed the T-shirt from stores and our website. And we apologize for any misunderstanding or offense caused.”
Wilson has defended her stance, emphasizing that her concern was not solely about the children but also about potential implications for inappropriate individuals who might perceive the shirt differently. “I am more concerned about those out there who already have an attraction to minors and what they would think seeing that written on them,” she said in a message to The Post. “It makes me feel physically sick.”
Despite the polarized reactions to her criticism, Wilson expressed gratitude towards Zara for taking corrective action. “If it was just strawberries, it would have been fine. The wording was completely unnecessary and inappropriate,” she stated.
This incident is not the first time Zara has faced backlash. In December, the Spanish retailer faced criticism for an ad campaign that featured mannequins wrapped in white sheets, which some deemed reminiscent of images from the Gaza Strip. Zara subsequently withdrew the campaign in response to public outcry.