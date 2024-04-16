United States

WWE Star Rhea Ripley Injured, Forced To Relinquish Women's Championship

WWE superstar Rhea Ripley has vacated the Women's World Championship due to a shoulder injury sustained during a backstage segment on "Monday Night Raw."

Advertisement

Getty%20images
Rhea Ripley Photo: Getty images
info_icon

On Monday, WWE superstar Rhea Ripley made a tough decision, vacating the Women's World Championship following a shoulder injury that will keep her out of competition for an undisclosed period.

Reports emerged on Monday afternoon indicating that Ripley sustained the injury during a backstage segment on "Monday Night Raw" following WrestleMania 40. In the segment, Liv Morgan, in her ongoing pursuit to dethrone Ripley, launched an attack using a chair and forcefully slammed Ripley into a hallway wall. It is believed that Ripley's shoulder collided with the wall, resulting in the injury.

During the most recent episode of "Monday Night Raw" on April 15, Ripley appeared at the beginning of the show wearing a sling to address the attack and reveal her injury. She announced that she would be sidelined "for quite a few months," laying down her title on the ring mat. However, Ripley vowed to reclaim the championship upon her return, stating, "When I come back, I'm coming back for blood."

Advertisement

Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion lasted for an impressive 380 days, surpassing Bayley's previous record of 379 days, making it the longest reign in WWE history. Ripley initially won the title, then known as the Smackdown Women's Championship, at WrestleMania 39 by defeating Charlotte Flair on April 1, 2023. Following her move to "Raw" after the 2023 WWE Draft, the title was rebranded as the Women's World Championship with a new design.

As of now, the timetable for Ripley's return to action remains uncertain, leaving fans eagerly awaiting her comeback to the ring.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed - AP
Prosecutors Call For Maximum Penalty In 'Rust' Shooting Case

BY Outlook International Desk

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World LIVE: Barcelona Vs PSG In Champions League QFs; KKR Host RR In IPL
  2. KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  3. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: Crime Branch Arrests Both Shooters, To Be Presented In Court Today
  5. A Voter’s Right To Know: Is It Absolute?
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Puja In Sea But No Word On Unemployment,' Says Rahul In Swipe At PM Modi
  7. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  8. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule