Premier Dental Group staff were caught on video mocking a cancer patient’s diary, sparking public outrage and calls for a boycott. The Knoxville clinic initially issued an apology, pledging to investigate the incident and improve internal procedures, but later removed the statement.
This controversy comes after the clinic previously settled a $1 million claim for Medicaid fraud involving misleading charges and unsafe practices.
The video, widely circulated on social media, showed employees of Premier Dental Group of Knoxville reading aloud from the patient’s private journal, with staff members laughing at the patient's concerns about treatments and medical procedures.
The footage, recorded and posted online by an employee named Amanda Compton (as seen in the viral video), drew widespread condemnation, leading many to demand a boycott of the clinic, as per KVUE.
In response, the Premier Dental Group issued an apology on Facebook, acknowledging the creation and sharing of an "inappropriate video" that ridiculed a person’s health.
Shortly after publishing an apology, Premier Dental Group removed the statement and their entire social media profile disappeared. The apology, reported by WBIR, expressed regret for the incident and emphasized its seriousness. The practice vowed to conduct a thorough investigation, stating, "We have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident and are taking immediate steps to address it. The employees involved have been addressed and we are reviewing our internal policies and training procedures to ensure that such an incident does not happen again."
The incident sparked significant backlash on social media, with many questioning the professionalism of the staff and their handling of sensitive patient information. Given the delicate nature of their work, one user voiced concerns about patient privacy, calling the behavior deeply troubling.
This isn't the first controversy surrounding Premier Dental Group of Knoxville. In 2023, the practice agreed to a $1 million settlement over Medicaid fraud allegations. The clinic was accused of misleadingly charging patients and compromising their safety by employing underqualified staff and performing unnecessary procedures in the lawsuit.