Shortly after publishing an apology, Premier Dental Group removed the statement and their entire social media profile disappeared. The apology, reported by WBIR, expressed regret for the incident and emphasized its seriousness. The practice vowed to conduct a thorough investigation, stating, "We have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident and are taking immediate steps to address it. The employees involved have been addressed and we are reviewing our internal policies and training procedures to ensure that such an incident does not happen again."