United States

Watch: Ben Affleck Gets Angry On Paparazzi As They Photograph Him Leaving JLo’s House. Here's Why

Actor Ben Affleck confronted paparazzi as he left his and Jennifer Lopez's mansion on Sunday. Here’s what he said to them.

Pinterest
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Actor Ben Affleck confronted a group of paparazzi who were photographing him as he left his and Jennifer Lopez’s $60 million mansion on Sunday. The 51-year-old "Justice League" star halted his vehicle, reversed back up the driveway, and confronted the photographers, as shown in footage obtained by TMZ.

“Listen, man, you’re going to get me in an accident,” Affleck sternly said to one of the photographers. The paparazzo acknowledged the concern, replying, “I understand.”

Affleck, visibly agitated and wearing his wedding ring, elaborated on the danger posed by the photographers’ actions. “Don’t flash your lights as I’m driving down the driveway. Don’t do that. That’s dangerous. You don’t even know if that’s me. You could cause an accident.”

Charli XCX - null
Charli XCX Defends Taylor Swift At Her Concert After Fans Chant 'Taylor Is Dead'

BY Outlook International Desk

As he returned to his car, another photographer continued snapping pictures, prompting Affleck to issue another warning. “Stop, man. It’s dangerous what you guys are doing,” he admonished. “Do you understand? I can’t see. You’re going to get somebody hurt doing this.”As he returned to his car, another photographer continued snapping pictures, prompting Affleck to issue another warning. “Stop, man. It’s dangerous what you guys are doing,” he admonished. “Do you understand? I can’t see. You’re going to get somebody hurt doing this.”

Before driving away, he said in concern, “Jesus Christ, my daughter’s coming down here. If you flash your lights on her, you’re putting her in danger. Do you understand that?” Acknowledging his concern, a person behind the camera replied, “I understand, Ben.”

The incident comes amidst reports of possible marital issues between Affleck and Lopez. On Saturday, Affleck was seen having lunch with his 18-year-old daughter, Violet, at Tasty Noodle restaurant in Los Angeles. He wasn’t wearing his wedding ring during the outing. Affleck shares Violet, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Meanwhile, Lopez, 54, has been vacationing in Europe without Affleck. She was recently photographed enjoying a boat trip with friends in Positano, Italy. The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and married the following year, are rumored to be facing relationship challenges. However, they have not publicly addressed these speculations.

Despite the rumors, Lopez publicly praised Affleck on Father’s Day, calling him her “hero” in a heartfelt social media post featuring an old photo of the actor.

The high-profile couple, initially together from 2002 to 2004, has captivated public attention with their on-and-off relationship and subsequent reunion.

'Hawk Tuah' Girl & Joe Rogan - X | YouTube Screengrab
'Hawk Tuah' Girl: Joe Rogan Reacts To How Viral Star Is Making Money Out Of Swift Fame | Video

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 25, 2024
  2. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Hit New High; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat
  3. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Hit New All-Time High In Afternoon Trade
  4. APTET 2024 Results Today: Here Is How To Check Your Score
  5. NDA's Om Birla VS Oppn's K Suresh: Lok Sabha Speaker Post Uncontested Since Independence, Until Now | Decoded
Entertainment News
  1. Shatrughan Sinha On Trolling Against Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: My Daughter Has Done Nothing Illegal
  2. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals Why He Agreed To Participate In This Anil Kapoor-Hosted Reality Show
  3. Vashu Bhagnani Finally Reacts To Reports Of Mass Layoffs And Selling Off Office Space To Clear Debts
  4. Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  5. Luv Sinha Reacts To Not Attending Sister Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding To Zaheer Iqbal: Give Me A Day Or Two
Sports News
  1. France Vs Poland, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Stats, Team News - All You Need To Know
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Final Points Table: Updated Standings After Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Clash
  4. Super 8s: Afghanistan Edge Bangladesh, Storm Into First-Ever T20 World Cup Semis - In Pics
  5. AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan's Take On Gulbadin Naib's 'Injury' Post Historic Win
World News
  1. Korean Air Flight Witnesses Chaos Midair As Passengers Suffer Nose Bleeds, Ear Pain
  2. A Chinese Lunar Probe Returns To Earth With The World's First Samples From The Far Side Of The Moon
  3. South Korea Slams North Korea's Fresh Trash Balloon Launches And Threatens Loudspeaker Broadcasts
  4. Julian Assange Freed In WikiLeaks Espionage Case | Who Is He?
  5. South Korean Rescuers Search Burned Factory After A Blaze Killed 22, Mostly Chinese Migrants
Latest Stories
  1. Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Hit New High; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat