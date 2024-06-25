Watch: Ben Affleck Gets Angry On Paparazzi As They Photograph Him Leaving JLo’s House. Here's Why

Actor Ben Affleck confronted a group of paparazzi who were photographing him as he left his and Jennifer Lopez’s $60 million mansion on Sunday. The 51-year-old "Justice League" star halted his vehicle, reversed back up the driveway, and confronted the photographers, as shown in footage obtained by TMZ.
“Listen, man, you’re going to get me in an accident,” Affleck sternly said to one of the photographers. The paparazzo acknowledged the concern, replying, “I understand.”
Affleck, visibly agitated and wearing his wedding ring, elaborated on the danger posed by the photographers’ actions. “Don’t flash your lights as I’m driving down the driveway. Don’t do that. That’s dangerous. You don’t even know if that’s me. You could cause an accident.”
Affleck, visibly agitated and wearing his wedding ring, elaborated on the danger posed by the photographers' actions. "Don't flash your lights as I'm driving down the driveway. Don't do that. That's dangerous. You don't even know if that's me. You could cause an accident."

As he returned to his car, another photographer continued snapping pictures, prompting Affleck to issue another warning. "Stop, man. It's dangerous what you guys are doing," he admonished. "Do you understand? I can't see. You're going to get somebody hurt doing this."
Before driving away, he said in concern, “Jesus Christ, my daughter’s coming down here. If you flash your lights on her, you’re putting her in danger. Do you understand that?” Acknowledging his concern, a person behind the camera replied, “I understand, Ben.”
The incident comes amidst reports of possible marital issues between Affleck and Lopez. On Saturday, Affleck was seen having lunch with his 18-year-old daughter, Violet, at Tasty Noodle restaurant in Los Angeles. He wasn’t wearing his wedding ring during the outing. Affleck shares Violet, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Meanwhile, Lopez, 54, has been vacationing in Europe without Affleck. She was recently photographed enjoying a boat trip with friends in Positano, Italy. The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and married the following year, are rumored to be facing relationship challenges. However, they have not publicly addressed these speculations.
Despite the rumors, Lopez publicly praised Affleck on Father’s Day, calling him her “hero” in a heartfelt social media post featuring an old photo of the actor.
The high-profile couple, initially together from 2002 to 2004, has captivated public attention with their on-and-off relationship and subsequent reunion.