The University of the Arts was formed by the 1985 merger of the Philadelphia College of Art and the Philadelphia College of the Performing Arts. Its closure follows similar trends nationwide, particularly among art institutions. The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, founded in Philadelphia in 1805, will also dissolve at the end of the 2024-25 academic year. Last April, the 150-year-old San Francisco Art Institute filed for bankruptcy, and in the fall, the Art Institutes system of for-profit colleges closed eight campuses nationwide.