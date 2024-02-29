United States

University Of Georgia Murder: Nursing Student Laken Riley Tried Calling 911 Before Deadly Attack By Suspect

Latest details from the ongoing investigation of Laken Riley murder case revealed that she tried calling 911 before she had the deadly encounter with the suspect Jose Ibarra.

Nursing students paying tribute to Laken Riley.
The ongoing investigations revealed more details about the final moments of nursing student Laken Riley on Wednesday. Upon investigation, documents revealed that Riley desperately attempted to call 911 as she was attacked during a morning run last week, only to be thwarted by her assailant.

According to police documents, Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, prevented the 22-year-old from reaching emergency services before dragging her to a secluded area after the brutal assault. Analysis by a former criminal profiler suggests that Riley, in a courageous attempt to defend herself, likely fought back against her attacker.

The grim details outlined in new warrants paint a picture of a harrowing struggle, with Riley succumbing to blunt-force trauma, including a disfigured skull. Former Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigator John Lang Jr., commenting on the case, described Ibarra as overwhelmed by Riley's resistance, leading to a panicked and violent response.

Lang described the perpetrator as “disorganized offender” and highlighted the spontaneous and chaotic nature of the crime, noting the lack of premeditation. He also raised concerns about potential sexual assault, though investigations are ongoing.

Ibarra, standing at reportedly 5 feet 7 inches tall, faces a litany of charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, and hindering a 911 call, among others. Charging documents indicate that he caused "great bodily harm with an object" and "seriously disfigured her body ... by disfiguring her skull."

The suspect, who entered the US illegally from El Paso, Texas, last year, had previously evaded law enforcement despite encounters in New York City that could have led to his deportation.

Riley's tragic death has sent shockwaves through the community, with funeral services planned for Friday to mourn the loss of a promising student who transferred to the Augusta University School of Nursing from the University of Georgia last year.

