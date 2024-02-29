University Of Georgia Murder: Nursing Student Laken Riley Tried Calling 911 Before Deadly Attack By Suspect

The ongoing investigations revealed more details about the final moments of nursing student Laken Riley on Wednesday. Upon investigation, documents revealed that Riley desperately attempted to call 911 as she was attacked during a morning run last week, only to be thwarted by her assailant.

According to police documents, Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, prevented the 22-year-old from reaching emergency services before dragging her to a secluded area after the brutal assault. Analysis by a former criminal profiler suggests that Riley, in a courageous attempt to defend herself, likely fought back against her attacker.