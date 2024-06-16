United States

Two Dead, Multiple Injured In Shooting At Juneteenth Festival In Texas

Two people were killed and at least six others, including two children, were injured in a shooting at a Juneteenth festival in Round Rock, Texas.

File Photo
Crime Scene (Representative Image) File Photo
info_icon

A shooting at a Juneteenth festival in Texas has left two people dead and at least six others injured, including two children, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at Old Settler’s Park shortly after midnight, as attendees were gathered for a Juneteenth BBQ followed by a festival and concert. Emergency services responded swiftly, transporting four adults and two children to nearby hospitals with what Austin-Travis County EMS described as "potentially serious injuries."

Authorities from Round Rock police have confirmed they are actively searching for suspects related to the shooting. However, the motive behind the attack remains unclear at this time.

Among the scheduled performers was rapper Paul Wall and his band, who expressed shock and concern over the violence. "Round Rock, we are praying for everybody," Wall posted on social media, later sharing a follow-up message accompanied by five broken heart emojis.

The festival, held in the expansive 640-acre park just outside Austin, attracted a significant crowd eager to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

Further details are awaited.

Representative image - Pinterest
Why Is Juneteenth Important For Americans? Why Is It Celebrated As Freedom Day Or Emancipation Day?

BY Harshita Das

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: Mass Shooting At Texas Juneteenth Event Kills 2; Chaos In Karnataka Over Fuel Price Hike
  2. Kashmir: Earthen Lamps, Prayers, & Hymns On Kheer Bhawani Temple | See Photos
  3. UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024: Morning Shift Exam Concludes, Noon Leg To Begin At 2:30 PM
  4. Farmer Dies In Bull Attack In UP's Budaun
  5. Odisha: ZSI Scientists Discover A New Species Of Snake Eel
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Sisterhood’: Enjoying The Joys Of Friendship To Remembering School Adventures – 5 Reasons Why This Should Be On Your Watch List
  2. Father’s Day: 5 Silver Screen Dads Who Never Fail To Tug At Our Hearts
  3. Escapism, Enchantment, And Exploration: Why We, As Audiences, Crave Fantasy Dramas Like ‘House Of The Dragon’
  4. Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing
  5. Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' To Release On Independence Day
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Face South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
  2. New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 Match 39 Preview: Kiwis Eye Consolatory Win
  3. Romania Vs Ukraine, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship
  4. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Key Stats, T20 World Cup: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorers, Highest Wicket-Takers
  5. ITA Vs ALB, UEFA Euro 2024: Italy Recover From 23rd Second Goal From Albania To Win 2-1 - In Pics
World News
  1. Two Dead, Multiple Injured In Shooting At Juneteenth Festival In Texas
  2. Israel's Army Says It Will Pause Daytime Fighting Along A Route In Southern Gaza To Help Ramp Up Aid
  3. PM Sharif Vows To End Pakistan's Dependency On Foreign Aid And IMF Bailouts
  4. Israel Enforces 'Tactical Pause' In Gaza For Aid Delivery; 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Explosion In Rafah | Latest Updates
  5. US: 9 Including 2 Children Injured After Man Opens Fire At Michigan Water Park; Suspect Contained
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow