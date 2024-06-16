Two Dead, Multiple Injured In Shooting At Juneteenth Festival In Texas

A shooting at a Juneteenth festival in Texas has left two people dead and at least six others injured, including two children, authorities confirmed.
The incident occurred at Old Settler’s Park shortly after midnight, as attendees were gathered for a Juneteenth BBQ followed by a festival and concert. Emergency services responded swiftly, transporting four adults and two children to nearby hospitals with what Austin-Travis County EMS described as "potentially serious injuries."
Authorities from Round Rock police have confirmed they are actively searching for suspects related to the shooting. However, the motive behind the attack remains unclear at this time.
Among the scheduled performers was rapper Paul Wall and his band, who expressed shock and concern over the violence. "Round Rock, we are praying for everybody," Wall posted on social media, later sharing a follow-up message accompanied by five broken heart emojis.
The festival, held in the expansive 640-acre park just outside Austin, attracted a significant crowd eager to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.
Further details are awaited.