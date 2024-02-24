Soft Life Ski: Europe's First Afro-Caribbean Ski Festival Hits Slopes In Norway

In an effort to create diversity in winter sports, a group of friends from east London is launching Soft Life Ski, the first-ever Afro-Caribbean ski festival in Europe. Set to take place in March 2024 at the Hemsedal resort in Norway, this four-day event promises a unique blend of skiing, DJs, club nights, and activities aimed at attracting more Black skiers to the slopes.
The idea for Soft Life Ski arose when Michael Adelaja and his friends experienced lackluster après-ski options during their skiing trips, missing the vibrancy of London's nightlife scene. Determined to create a space where their community feels welcome and represented, they conceived the festival as a means to challenge misconceptions about skiing being reserved for a specific class or background.
Statistics from the National Ski Areas Association reveal that only 1.5 percent of skiers are Black, while 89 percent are white, highlighting the need for initiatives like Soft Life Ski to promote inclusivity in winter sports. Following the success of a taster trip in Chamonix, France, where attendees enjoyed skiing, accommodations, and nightlife, the demand for Soft Life Ski soared, with all 300 tickets for the upcoming festival selling out in just 28 minutes.
With 90 percent of attendees identifying as Black, Soft Life Ski is making strides toward diversifying the slopes and fostering a sense of community among Afro-Caribbean skiers. As the festival gains momentum, organizers believe it will continue to grow and evolve, offering an even more vibrant and inclusive experience for years to come.