Snowstorm Looms After Record Warmth; Will NYC See A White Valentine's Day This Year?

Saturday's Forecast: Warmth and Mild Showers

On Saturday, much of the New York City area is expected to experience record warmth, with temperatures soaring above average for this time of year. However, despite the mild conditions, there's a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday and Monday: Dry Conditions Prevail

Sunday will bring slightly cooler temperatures compared to Saturday but will still remain well above average. The day is expected to be dry, with similar conditions carrying over into most of Monday.