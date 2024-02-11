Snowstorm Looms After Record Warmth; Will NYC See A White Valentine's Day This Year?

New York City area will experience a rollercoaster of weather conditions as record warmth gives way to the potential for significant snowfall. Stay informed and prepared with our comprehensive forecast breakdown, ensuring you're ready for whatever Mother Nature throws your way.
Saturday's Forecast: Warmth and Mild Showers
On Saturday, much of the New York City area is expected to experience record warmth, with temperatures soaring above average for this time of year. However, despite the mild conditions, there's a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening.
Sunday and Monday: Dry Conditions Prevail
Sunday will bring slightly cooler temperatures compared to Saturday but will still remain well above average. The day is expected to be dry, with similar conditions carrying over into most of Monday.
Snowstorm Looms for Monday Night into Tuesday
Precipitation Outlook: The onset of the anticipated snowstorm is forecasted for late Monday overnight, initially beginning as rain across most of the region. However, areas situated farther north and west of the city, as well as the northern half of Connecticut, may see predominantly snowfall.
Transition to Snow: As temperatures drop on Tuesday morning, the immediate NYC area is expected to transition from rain to snow. This changeover could impact both the morning and evening commutes.
Snowfall Projections: What to Expect
While the forecast may undergo refinements in the coming days, early projections offer insights into expected snowfall accumulations:
- New York City and Coastal Areas: Anticipated to receive under an inch of snow, with the possibility of warmer temperatures, rain, and sleet mitigating snow totals.
- Hudson Valley and Interior Areas: Heavier snowfall amounts are expected, with high-end projections reaching 6-10 inches at higher elevations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.
Colder temperatures on Tuesday could potentially increase snowfall totals for New York City and nearby coastal areas.
Continued Forecast Updates
Storm Team 4 will continue to monitor and update the forecast as the storm approaches, ensuring residents stay informed and prepared for potential impacts.
What to expect on Valentine's Day?
Once the snowstorm passes on Tuesday, expect cool but seasonable temperatures for the remainder of the week. Valentine's Day is forecasted to be partly sunny, with daytime highs in the 30s and nighttime lows in the 20s.
Snow Showers Possible Next Weekend
While there's a chance of snow showers next Saturday, it's too early to provide definitive forecasts at this point. Stay tuned for further updates as the weekend approaches.