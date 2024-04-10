Scrabble Goes Gen Z: Mattel Unveils Inclusive, Less Competitive Version

Scrabble, a beloved word game enjoyed by many around the world, is getting a fresh update to make it more collaborative and accessible to players of all ages and skill levels.
For over 75 years, Scrabble has been entertaining and sometimes frustrating players with its simple yet challenging premise of creating high-scoring words from a set of random letters. Now, a new version called Scrabble Together is introducing a collaborative twist.
In Scrabble Together, players work together instead of competing against each other. The game features a second side of the board where players collaborate to complete goal cards. Additionally, helper cards are available to provide assistance when needed. This updated mode aims to make gameplay more inclusive and faster-paced, particularly for those who may find traditional word games daunting.
Advertisement
Ray Adler, Global Head of Games at Mattel, the company behind Scrabble, expressed excitement about the new game mode, stating that it aims to bring people together and ensure that Scrabble remains enjoyable for all players.
According to research conducted by Mattel among British board gamers, there is a perception that competitiveness is declining among younger generations, precisely Gen Z. The survey found that younger players are increasingly drawn to games focused on teamwork and collaboration rather than competition.
While Scrabble Together will be available in Europe, it will not be released in the United States due to licensing constraints. However, players in Europe can look forward to enjoying this updated version of the classic game.
Advertisement
Although Scrabble's gameplay is evolving with Scrabble Together, the game continues to adapt to changes in the English language. In November 2022, over 500 new words were added to the Scrabble dictionary, reflecting the evolving nature of language.
Scrabble Together represents a significant shift in the traditional Scrabble experience, offering a new way for players to engage with the game and each other. With its emphasis on collaboration and inclusivity, this updated version aims to appeal to a wider audience and keep the spirit of Scrabble alive for generations to come.