Why did the government revise the jobs data?

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has revised its job creation figures downward by 818,000 for the 12-month period ending in March 2024. This significant adjustment brings the total number of jobs created over the past year to approximately 2.1 million, compared to the previously reported 2.9 million. The revision reflects the government’s annual benchmark adjustment, which utilizes updated data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). This data, which covers over 95% of US jobs, provides a more accurate picture of employment by accounting for new business formations and closures.