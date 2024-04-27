Regulators Close Philadelphia-Based Republic First Bank, First US Bank Failure This Year

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters, March 14, 2023, in Washington. Regulators have closed Republic First Bank, a regional lender operating in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Photo: AP

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seal is shown outside its headquarters, March 14, 2023, in Washington. Regulators have closed Republic First Bank, a regional lender operating in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Photo: AP