Rapper Sean Kingston Indicted In $1 Million Fraud Scheme Along With Mother Janice Turner

The indictment alleges that Kingston and Turner falsely claimed to have executed bank wires and other payments for high-end items, including cars and jewelry. From October to March, they allegedly stole nearly $500,000 in jewelry, over $200,000 from Bank of America, $100,000 from First Republic Bank, $160,000 from a Cadillac Escalade dealer, and $86,000 from a custom bed maker.