Rapper Sean Kingston Indicted In $1 Million Fraud Scheme Along With Mother Janice Turner

Sean Kingston and his mother were indicted for wire fraud in a phony scheme to buy over $1 million worth of luxury items. The rapper and his mother allegedly made false claims that they had executed bank wires and other payments.

Rapper Sean Kingston and mother Janice Turner are indicted on fraud charges.
Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother Janice Turner are indicted on fraud charges. Photo: X
Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, appeared in a Florida federal court on Friday following their indictment for wire fraud in a scheme to acquire over $1 million in luxury items. Kingston, 34, and Turner, 61, face one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud, each carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years.
BY Outlook International Desk

The indictment alleges that Kingston and Turner falsely claimed to have executed bank wires and other payments for high-end items, including cars and jewelry. From October to March, they allegedly stole nearly $500,000 in jewelry, over $200,000 from Bank of America, $100,000 from First Republic Bank, $160,000 from a Cadillac Escalade dealer, and $86,000 from a custom bed maker.

Rapper Sean Kingston and mother Janice Turner are indicted on fraud charges.
Prosecutors claim Kingston used his celebrity status to persuade businesses to hand over items before receiving full payment. Attorney Dennis Card, who sued Kingston over stolen electronics, stated, “He lures people using his celebrity into releasing things without paying for them.”

Kingston, known for his hit "Beautiful Girls," was arrested in May while preparing for a performance at Fort Irwin, a military base. His mother was arrested during a SWAT raid on Kingston's rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale. Kingston was already on probation for trafficking stolen property, while Turner has a previous bank fraud conviction.

Both were released on cash bonds, with Kingston posting $10,000 and Turner $5,000. Their next court appearance is scheduled for August 9. Turner’s attorney stated, “We intend to vigorously defend these charges.”

