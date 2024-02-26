Owner Of Stately Drayton House Faces Unwanted Attention After 'Saltburn' Film Shoot

The picturesque setting of Drayton House, a 700-year-old stately home in Northamptonshire, has become a hotspot for trespassers seeking to capture photos and videos on its grounds following its appearance in the film Saltburn.

Charles Stopford Sackville, the current owner, expressed surprise at the overwhelming attention the film brought and revealed the measures taken to address the trespassing issue.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail on Sunday, Stopford Sackville admitted being unprepared for the intense interest generated by Emerald Fennell’s film, stating, “I never envisaged the amount of interest there would be. It’s quite weird.” He emphasized his discomfort with the intrusion, highlighting the need for increased security to deter trespassers.

Despite a public footpath running through the estate, more than 50 trespassers have been intercepted by staff patrolling the grounds after straying off the designated path. Stopford Sackville acknowledged that while most visitors are respectful, some become overly curious, necessitating stricter monitoring.

Drayton House, a Grade I-listed property dating back to around 1328, has remained privately owned by the Sackville family since the 18th century and is not open to the public. The decision to allow filming on the estate was influenced by financial considerations, with Stopford Sackville revealing that the undisclosed fee played a significant role in his agreement.

Social media platforms like TikTok have amplified the issue, with users posting videos of themselves dancing or exploring the grounds. Despite attempts to discourage trespassing, some users have garnered millions of views, inadvertently attracting more attention to the estate.

Rhian Williams, a TikTok user who shared directions to the footpath, expressed regret over the trespassing incidents, emphasizing the importance of respecting the property's boundaries while encouraging outdoor activities in the countryside.

Saltburn, a dark comedy directed by Emerald Fennell, revolves around the tumultuous relationship between two Oxford University students, Oliver and Felix, and features Drayton House as the backdrop for its compelling narrative. While the production initially kept the location confidential, it was eventually identified as Drayton House by media outlets, leading to heightened interest in the estate.