One Dead, One Injured In Deadly New Jersey Home Explosion

A devastating house explosion in South River, New Jersey, on Thursday evening, has left one man dead and another seriously injured, as reported by multiple news outlets.
The incident, which occurred just after 7 pm local time in the Continental Court area, caught residents by surprise, according to statements from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
The victim of the explosion has been identified as Kevin Gilbert, aged 62, while the injured man remains unnamed. He was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.
Witnesses described the aftermath as chilling, with photographs revealing the home reduced to rubble, strewn across the lawn. Smoke billowed from the debris, with only remnants of the two-story house's roof and windows discernible amidst the destruction.
South River Mayor Peter Guindi conveyed the shock and chaos that ensued, stating, "It was a horrific scene." He detailed how neighbouring houses and vehicles suffered damage, with shattered windows and pushed-in garage doors. Immediate evacuations were undertaken as emergency responders grappled with the unfolding tragedy.
Crews at the scene raced to contain a gas leak, although the exact cause of the explosion remains unconfirmed.
Residents in the vicinity disclosed that the house belonged to a retired police officer and his wife, who fortunately escaped harm. Initially mistaking the explosion for an earthquake, neighbours recounted the deafening roar that shook their homes.
"It was just a really, really loud bang, super loud and shook the whole house," one neighbour recounted, reflecting the shared disbelief and fear that gripped the community.
"The house was flattened, and my husband ran down and tried yelling to see if anyone responded," recounted another neighbour, highlighting the frantic efforts to locate survivors.
Authorities swiftly evacuated nearby residents as a precautionary measure, urging motorists and pedestrians to steer clear of the area to facilitate emergency response efforts. Further details are awaited.