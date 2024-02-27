Norwegian Cruise Line Ship Granted Docking In Mauritius After Cholera Fear

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship, the Norwegian Dawn, has been given the green light to dock at the main port of Mauritius. The vessel, which had been denied entry over the weekend due to concerns about a potential cholera outbreak, received permission on Monday to dock at Port Louis.

The Mauritius Ports Authority had initially refused entry to the Norwegian Dawn, citing health risks associated with a suspected cholera outbreak onboard. However, sample testing conducted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness on Monday confirmed that the disease was not present on the ship.

As a result, the Norwegian Dawn has been cleared for entry into Port Louis, with disembarkation of all guests scheduled to commence early Tuesday morning, local time.

A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed that upon the ship's arrival in Port Louis on February 25, 2024, a small number of guests reported mild symptoms of a stomach-related illness. However, subsequent testing revealed no confirmed cases or evidence of cholera onboard.

During the delay, approximately 15 passengers underwent testing by health officials, with those affected also subject to quarantine onboard. Test results pending on Sunday prevented around 2,000 passengers from disembarking the vessel.