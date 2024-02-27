Peru Declares Health Emergency Amid Dengue Fever Spike

Dengue fever, primarily transmitted through mosquito bites, manifests with symptoms such as fever, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and body aches. Vasquez emphasized that climatic conditions, including high temperatures and increased rainfall, have created ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, accelerating the spread of the disease.

"The weather has provided optimal conditions for mosquitoes to multiply rapidly, amplifying their role as carriers of the disease," Vasquez stated during an interview on local radio station RPP.

Peru's battle against dengue has been further complicated by the El Niño weather phenomenon, which has led to elevated temperatures and intensified rainfall since 2023. This climatic anomaly has warmed the seas off Peru's coastline, exacerbating environmental conditions conducive to mosquito proliferation.

In 2023, Peru recorded 428 dengue-related fatalities, with over 269,000 individuals infected, according to official data. With the current situation showing no signs of abating, the government is mobilizing resources to contain the spread of the disease and provide necessary assistance to affected communities.