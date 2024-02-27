Peru Declares Health Emergency Amid Dengue Fever Spike

Peru has announced a nationwide health emergency in response to a significant rise in dengue fever cases, exacerbated by a combination of extreme heat and heavy rains.
Health Minister Cesar Vasquez revealed that the death toll attributed to the virus has reached 32 this year, with a total of 31,300 reported cases in just the first eight weeks, marking a notable increase from previous years.
The decision to declare a health emergency was made by the Peruvian government's cabinet on Monday, following warnings from Vasquez about an impending dengue outbreak. The measure, approved promptly, aims to provide additional resources and support to healthcare providers grappling with the surge in cases, particularly in the hardest-hit regions.
Vasquez highlighted that 20 out of Peru's 25 regions will be placed under the health emergency status due to the severity of the situation. The majority of reported cases have been concentrated in the northern regions of the country, where hospitals are struggling to cope with the influx of patients.
Dengue fever, primarily transmitted through mosquito bites, manifests with symptoms such as fever, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and body aches. Vasquez emphasized that climatic conditions, including high temperatures and increased rainfall, have created ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, accelerating the spread of the disease.
"The weather has provided optimal conditions for mosquitoes to multiply rapidly, amplifying their role as carriers of the disease," Vasquez stated during an interview on local radio station RPP.
Peru's battle against dengue has been further complicated by the El Niño weather phenomenon, which has led to elevated temperatures and intensified rainfall since 2023. This climatic anomaly has warmed the seas off Peru's coastline, exacerbating environmental conditions conducive to mosquito proliferation.
In 2023, Peru recorded 428 dengue-related fatalities, with over 269,000 individuals infected, according to official data. With the current situation showing no signs of abating, the government is mobilizing resources to contain the spread of the disease and provide necessary assistance to affected communities.