Three Multimillion-Dollar Homes In California Deemed Safe Despite Cliffside Collapse

In Southern California's Dana Point, three luxurious multimillion-dollar homes perched on the edge of a cliff have been declared safe to inhabit, despite a recent landslide that eroded a significant portion of the cliff beneath them. These historic storms, which swept through the region earlier this month, posed a threat to the stability of the prestigious properties, leaving them teetering on the brink of the Pacific Ocean.

Among these exclusive residences, the priciest is a $15.9 million, four-bedroom estate owned by 82-year-old local radiologist Lewis Bruggeman. Bruggeman reassured reporters, stating, "The house is fine, it’s not threatened, and it will not be red-tagged," emphasizing the consensus reached by the city that there are no major structural issues with the property.